Covid NHS heroes get freebie stays at east London hotels as a ‘thank you’ for their lost weekends

PUBLISHED: 12:45 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 02 September 2020

Frontline NHS workers get free hotel weekend as a 'thank you' after pandemic emergency. Picture: Point A

Point A Hotels

Hundreds of frontline NHS staff and their families got freebie City break weekend in hotels as a thank you for what they’ve been doing in the battle against Covid 19.

Hotel at Canary Wharf that took part in the NHS weekend. Picture: Point AHotel at Canary Wharf that took part in the NHS weekend. Picture: Point A

Two hotels in east London took part in the “NHS Weekend of Thanks” over the bank holiday at Canary Wharf and Shoreditch among nine in the Point A Hotel chain, which was organised in response to research that found one-in-seven frontline workers had no downtime at the height of the pandemic.

“Such sacrifice made us determined to give something back,” the hotel chain’s managing director Nic Wenn said. “It was a ‘no brainer’ to welcome them.

“These healthcare heroes have forgone their normal lives to help others.”

Some 280 NHS personnel and their families were given a break, with local businesses joining in and offering discounts. Other NHS workers get their complimentary stay later this month.

Welcome break... two NHS workers getting back their 'lost weekends' during pandemic. Picture: Point AWelcome break... two NHS workers getting back their 'lost weekends' during pandemic. Picture: Point A

The weekend was in response to research among NHS workers on the impact of the pandemic that stripped them of downtime with a “negative affect on family life”. It showed a 58 per cent spike in anxiety and 54pc rise in stress levels, with one-in-five not even having a chance to celebrate their own birthday.

