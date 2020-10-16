COVID TESTS: 3rd centre opens at Jack Dash House on Isle of Dogs after first 2 at Shadwell and Mile End

Testing for Coivid-19. Picture: Archant Archant

A third government-run Covid-19 test centre opens in the East End tomorrow (Saturday, October 17) to help increase facilities within walking distance of people’s homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Covid test centre... opens at Jack Dash House in Lawn Close, off Marsh Wall in Canary Wharf, on Saturday, October 17. Picture: Google Covid test centre... opens at Jack Dash House in Lawn Close, off Marsh Wall in Canary Wharf, on Saturday, October 17. Picture: Google

The centre is located on the Isle of Dogs at Jack Dash House in Lawn Close, at the east end of Marsh Wall, accessible to get to for those living in or around Millwall, Canary Wharf, Cubitt Town, Poplar and Blackwall.

The move follows two previous test centres opening at Shadwell’s Watney Market Idea Store in the Commercial Road and at the Mile End pavilion in Grove Road, after initial lobbying of the government by Tower Hamlets Council which is using its buildings for testing facilities for those who can’t travel. A mobile testing unit is also operating around Canary Wharf.

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 which include a high temperature, a new or continuous cough or a loss or change to their normal sense of smell or taste can book an appointment online or dial 119.

“Covid-19 continues to be a very real risk,” Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs warns.

Covid test centre... at Watney Street Idea Store public library in Commercial Road. Picture: Google Covid test centre... at Watney Street Idea Store public library in Commercial Road. Picture: Google

“Cases are rapidly increasing in London which is moving into Tier 2 in the government’s local alert system from midnight tonight (Friday, October 16), which means this is now a high-risk area.

“Testing for Covid remains critical to stopping the spread of the virus. This is why we are offering the Department of Health space for test centres in council buildings to keep the community safe.”

He lobbied the Secretary of State in August for adequate numbers of tests as the government was “a far cry from the pledge for a ‘world-beating’ testing system”.

The number of cases reported by the Tower Hamlets authority that month was 131, rising sharply compared to just 37 in June.

Covid test centre... at Mile End Pavillion in Grove Road. Picture: Google Covid test centre... at Mile End Pavillion in Grove Road. Picture: Google

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake, cabinet member for public health, said: “Another centre will make it easier to get tested close to home.

“Testing will help the community keep safe, and help keep schools and front-line public services open, with London being categorised as high-risk from this weekend.”

People are being advised to wash hands regularly for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitisers and to wear face covering on public transport, in shops and other enclosed areas while keeping a safe distance from others outside their household, 6ft or 2m where possible.

London moves into being a high-risk area from midnight tonight, October 16.

That means not meeting anyone outside your household or “support bubble” in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place, and not meeting in a group of more than six outside, including a garden or other space.

Details of how restrictions affect your neighbourhood are online from Tower Hamlets Council.

The advice is to remain at home in isolation for 10 days minimum if tested positive, or even self-isolate if traced as a close or recent contact to someone who has tested positive through the NHS.