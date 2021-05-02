News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Covid-19 mass testing after variant detected in E1 postal area

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 12:15 PM May 2, 2021    Updated: 1:58 PM May 2, 2021
Covid testing under way

Covid testing under way - Credit: LBTH Stockshot

Mass testing has begun today (May 2) for Covid-19 after the South African and Brazilian variants were found in the East End. 

Additional genomic sequencing is now under way for anyone living or working in E1 postal area covering Whitechapel, Spitalfields, Shadwell, Stepney and Wapping which is being targeted by the NHS for surge testing.

But the latest developments mean that testing is also to be carried out in E2, E3 and E14 areas covering Bethnal Green, Bow, Poplar and the Isle of Dogs. 

Several cases of the Covid variants were found, but neither Tower Hamlets Council nor NHS Test and Trace have given details of how many cases have been identified. 

Tower Hamlets Cllr Rabina Khan calling for mass Covid testing across the whole East End

Tower Hamlets Cllr Rabina Khan, meeting worried shoppers at Watney Market, calling for mass Covid testing across the whole East End - Credit: Mike Brooke

One of the worst affected parts of London for Covid-19 has been the overcrowded and deprived district of Shadwell, represented at the town hall by Tower Hamlets councillor Rabina Khan who has been campaigning for months for mass testing.

You may also want to watch:

"All politicians must seek to ensure people and communities are protected," she told the East London Advertiser today.

"There are London elections for mayor happening, but my priority for Shadwell and affected areas is about getting people tested." She added:

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager arrested after 13-year-old stabbed in Isle of Dogs
  2. 2 Covid-19 mass testing after variant detected in E1 postal area
  3. 3 'I'm backing leader and cabinet model in Tower Hamlets referendum'
  1. 4 Leyton Orient crash to last minute loss against Carlisle United in penultimate fixture
  2. 5 80th anniversary of worst wartime fire service disaster during the Blitz
  3. 6 Politicians join forces on referendum about Tower Hamlets mayor
  4. 7 Man, 19, stabbed in Stepney Green Park
  5. 8 Life and times of Bethnal Green boxer John H Stracey
  6. 9 Care homes get award for elderly residents 'virtual cycling' initiative
  7. 10 Protest at east London GP surgeries being handed to private operator

"People should remain calm, but remember that the pandemic is not over. There are bound to be variants although the vaccines should deal with them. The areas where surge testing has to be done are very specific and quite small. Use the postcode checker on the council site to see if you are in an affected area."

Covid test centre at Watney Market Idea Store in Commercial Road

Covid test centre at Watney Market Idea Store in Commercial Road - Credit: Mike Brooke

All the confirmed cases are self-isolating, according to the Department of Health and Social Care. But there was no links with the cluster of cases recently identified in south London around Lambeth and Wandsworth, a statement said.  

“Everybody aged 11 years and over who lives, works or is educated in these postcode areas is strongly encouraged to take a Covid-19 test when invited, whether they are showing symptoms or not,” it advised. 

There are concerns that the South African variant also leaves vaccines less effective than it would have been with the original coronavirus variant. 

Mass vaccination programme under way

Mass vaccination programme under way - Credit: PA Images stockshot

People wanting to confirm are being asked by Tower Hamlets council to get a test by going on its website and entering their postcode. 

It is setting up an additional testing centre from May 2 at Gouldman House at Wyllen Close, Cleveland Way, off Cambridge Heath Road, up to 3pm this afternoon. 

Testing kits can also be collected from:

  • Whitechapel Idea Store, Whitechapel Road, 10am-6pm weekdays, 12noon-4pm weekends
  • Toynbee Hall, Commercial Street, Whitechapel, 11am to 8pm
  • Burcham Street Community Centre, Burcham Street, Poplar, 10am-7pm 
  • Tramshed Community Centre, Digby Street, Bethnal Green, 10am-7pm
  • Watney Market Idea Store, Shadwell, 2.30-8pm
  • St Paul’s Way Centre, Bow Common Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm.
  • Bow Idea Store, Roman Road, 10am-6pm weekdays, 12noon-4pm weekends
  • Canary Wharf Jubilee Place, Lower Mall, 11am-8pm Thurs, 7.30am-4.30pm all other days
  • Jack Dash House, Lawn House Close, Isle of Dogs, 2.30-8pm
  • Abefeldy Community Centre, Aberfeldy Street, Poplar, Mon-Fri, 10am-4.30pm
London
East London News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Would you believe? The new-look for the old London Docks at Wapping

Housing

'Homes in the sky' go on sale in old London Docks for a cool £730,000

Mike Brooke

person
Je Suis Charlie graffiti in Sclater Street, Shoreditch

Data reveals spike in graffiti incidents in Tower Hamlets

Adrian Zorzut

Logo Icon
Keeley Wright... argued passionately to end miscarriage of justice

How a Millwall law student plans to fight miscarriages of justice

Mike Brooke

person
Iconic Grade II-listed Truman's chimney dominates Brick Lane... it's future now up in the air

Decision on future of Old Truman Brewery site deferred

Mike Brooke

person
Comments powered by Disqus