Published: 12:15 PM May 2, 2021 Updated: 1:58 PM May 2, 2021

Mass testing has begun today (May 2) for Covid-19 after the South African and Brazilian variants were found in the East End.

Additional genomic sequencing is now under way for anyone living or working in E1 postal area covering Whitechapel, Spitalfields, Shadwell, Stepney and Wapping which is being targeted by the NHS for surge testing.

But the latest developments mean that testing is also to be carried out in E2, E3 and E14 areas covering Bethnal Green, Bow, Poplar and the Isle of Dogs.

Several cases of the Covid variants were found, but neither Tower Hamlets Council nor NHS Test and Trace have given details of how many cases have been identified.

Tower Hamlets Cllr Rabina Khan, meeting worried shoppers at Watney Market, calling for mass Covid testing across the whole East End - Credit: Mike Brooke

One of the worst affected parts of London for Covid-19 has been the overcrowded and deprived district of Shadwell, represented at the town hall by Tower Hamlets councillor Rabina Khan who has been campaigning for months for mass testing.

"All politicians must seek to ensure people and communities are protected," she told the East London Advertiser today.

"There are London elections for mayor happening, but my priority for Shadwell and affected areas is about getting people tested." She added:

"People should remain calm, but remember that the pandemic is not over. There are bound to be variants although the vaccines should deal with them. The areas where surge testing has to be done are very specific and quite small. Use the postcode checker on the council site to see if you are in an affected area."

Covid test centre at Watney Market Idea Store in Commercial Road - Credit: Mike Brooke

All the confirmed cases are self-isolating, according to the Department of Health and Social Care. But there was no links with the cluster of cases recently identified in south London around Lambeth and Wandsworth, a statement said.

“Everybody aged 11 years and over who lives, works or is educated in these postcode areas is strongly encouraged to take a Covid-19 test when invited, whether they are showing symptoms or not,” it advised.

There are concerns that the South African variant also leaves vaccines less effective than it would have been with the original coronavirus variant.

Mass vaccination programme under way - Credit: PA Images stockshot

People wanting to confirm are being asked by Tower Hamlets council to get a test by going on its website and entering their postcode.

It is setting up an additional testing centre from May 2 at Gouldman House at Wyllen Close, Cleveland Way, off Cambridge Heath Road, up to 3pm this afternoon.

Testing kits can also be collected from: