Breaking News: Building site crane collapses onto house in Bow

The scene in Bow, east London, where a 20-metre crane has collapsed on to a house. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A huge crane has toppled over and crashed onto a house in Bromley-by-Bow trapping several people.

The collapsed crane left people trapped inside the house. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire The collapsed crane left people trapped inside the house. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Emergency services arrived at Compton Close, off Watts Grove, and have closed off the area while rescue operations get under way at adjoining terraced houses where the roof is said to have collpased.

Eye-witness Dave Aylwood dialed 999 when he heard the crashing structure.

“I was talking to a neighbour when we heard a huge crumpled bang,” he told the East London Advertiser.

“The gantry crane on the building site opposite is on its side. I called the emergency services.

Paramedics who specialise in life saving treatment were also at the scene. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Paramedics who specialise in life saving treatment were also at the scene. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

“There’s a huge hole in the house where the crane went through.”

The 6oft crane crashed on to the houses at around 2.40pm, the Fire Brigade said. Fire crews are working to free people trapped inside.

There are reports of that least one person may be missing and unaccounted for in the houses.

Crane behind my building just collapsed in Bow, London. At least one man crushed, crane went through 2 house. pic.twitter.com/pOBF4LcZmc — Bridget Teirney (@bteirney) July 8, 2020

Two people have been taken to hospital with head injuries and another two were treated at the scene, the Ambulance Service has confirmed.

Rescue crews were sent in from Poplar, Whitechapel and Stratford fire stations, with the Fire Brigade also using a drone overhead for aerial imagery to help the rescue operation.

The fire brigade initially received 14 emergency calls from the public reporting that a crane had fallen onto a terraced house where part of the roof caved in.

The brigade’s assistant commissioner Graham Ellis said later: “A crane has collapsed on to a block of flats under development and into two terraced houses in Compton Close.

“Our crews are undertaking a complex rescue operation and using specialist equipment to search the properties. This is likely to be a protracted incident.”

Scotland Yard has confirmed the streets around Compton Close, off Watts Grove, have been cordoned off and is advising drivers to avoid the area.

It said in a statement to the Advertiser: “We have received reports of four people suffering injuries. Road closures are in place and police are assisting the local authority.”

Several ambulance crews and specialist resources are also at the scene.