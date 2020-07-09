Crane collapse: Met Police begins investigation into tragedy at Bow where woman of 85 was killed

An investigation is now under way into yesterday’s tragedy in Bromley-by-Bow when a 60ft crane being erected on a building site crashed down onto two houses nearby killing a woman and injuring four other people.

The woman who died at the scene has been identified by her family as June Harvey, who was 85.

Her great nephew, Sam Atkinson, 28, who lived in the same house along with his mother Jacqueline Atkinson, 63, described her as a “very caring woman” loyal to her family.

He recalled the noise of the crane smashing down through the roof being so loud he thought a plane had crashed.

“We are devastated by our loss,” he said. “We are extremely traumatised, extremely shocked.

“The last thing you ever think is going to happen is a crane coming through your roof.”

Specialist fire brigade units were working to recover her body from the devastation in Compton Close. A post-mortem examination scheduled later.

A construction worker was also injured and remains in hospital in critical condition. Other people suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation now underway involves the Met’s Specialist Crime unit and the Central East Command which covers Tower Hamlets. It also includes the London Fire Brigade and the Health and Safety Executive, with support from Tower Hamlets Council.

An “incident scene” is expected to remain in place around Compton Close for the next few days.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue, Scotland Yard confirmed today.

The crane was erected on Tuesday for a Swan Housing Association development whose staff were on site almost immediately to provide support to the emergency response and the investigation. Construction work on the site next to Compton Close began in 2018.

Streets around Watts Grove leading to Compton Close have been cordoned off since the tragedy.

London Assembly member Unmesh Desai, who represents east London at City Hall, said today he was “shocked and saddened” by the incident and offered condolence to the family of June Harvey. He added: “There will be lessons to be learned so that an incident like this cannot happen in future.”

The Unite trade union last night called for a complete investigation into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Its national officer Jerry Swain said: “The preliminary findings must be released in weeks, not months or years, to ensure that similar accidents are avoided in future.”

Families evacuated from Compton Close and neighbouring properties were put up overnight by Tower Hamlets Council at a rest centre, but it was not known when they could return as the area has to be made safe.

Mayor John Biggs said: “It’s important that we learn any lessons and see where there any errors.”

He warned that it “may be a few days yet” before families can be back in their homes.