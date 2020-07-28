Search

Advanced search

Spotlight turned on Isle of Dogs to fill spaces and break cycle of youth offending

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 July 2020

Turning the world upside down... Poplar Harca's Spotlight youth service at Chrisp Street Market, November 2018. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Turning the world upside down... Poplar Harca's Spotlight youth service at Chrisp Street Market, November 2018. Picture: Rehan Jamil

© Rehan Jamil

Spotlight is on the Isle of Dogs to tackle youth offending and turn the world upside down by unlocking youngsters’ potential and hoping to transform their community.

'Wash out hate' campaign... Spotlight project cleaning up community space. Picture: Poplar Harca'Wash out hate' campaign... Spotlight project cleaning up community space. Picture: Poplar Harca

Poplar’s Spotlight youth organisation has joined up with the Utilize Project social enterprise to “put empty urban spaces to work” with creative projects.

The programme is crucial because of lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisation points out, for young people with limited resources and opportunities to develop themselves.

“The economic climate and the impact of the pandemic has left too many at a loose end and lacking support,” Spotlight’s Nahim Ahmed said: “This risks exacerbating problems with antisocial behaviour.

You may also want to watch:

“Every young person is unique to us, so we provide tailored support for people across the Isle of Dogs.”

The Spotlight service run by Poplar Harca regeneration body is running what it calls detached youth work to get young people involved in their community and “break the cycle of offending”.

Nahim added: “We give them space in which they can develop or find new talents, be valued, and have professional support to become the successes they were always capable of being.”

The outreach programme begins rolling out in August to provide courses for qualifications to help jumpstart careers, all tailored to meet the needs of young people.

Utilize Project co-founder Shahaveer Hussain said: “Empty spaces too often are either neglected and left to generate problems or develope in a way that doesn’t serve the community.”

The programme aims to make sure that people who have plans “to lift up the communities around them” get the space to do it.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Child in critical but stable condition after falling from block of flats in Poplar

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

‘I appeal to cyclist to come forward’ pleads sister of Peter McCombie after Bow Road fatality

Pedestrian Peter McCrombie, 72, who died in hospital after cycle incident in Bow Road. Picture: Met Police

Tower Bridge brought to grinding halt by minicab drivers’ mass protest over Congestion Charge

Blocking Tower Bridge... minicab drivers protest at Congestion Charge that's putting them out of business. Picture: IWUGB

‘They were trying to help’: Neighbours’ reaction after toddler falls from Poplar tower block

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Obituary: Troubled Peter Green, East End legend who founded Fleetwood Mac, dies at 73

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green, who has died at the age of 73. Picture: PA

Most Read

Child in critical but stable condition after falling from block of flats in Poplar

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

‘I appeal to cyclist to come forward’ pleads sister of Peter McCombie after Bow Road fatality

Pedestrian Peter McCrombie, 72, who died in hospital after cycle incident in Bow Road. Picture: Met Police

Tower Bridge brought to grinding halt by minicab drivers’ mass protest over Congestion Charge

Blocking Tower Bridge... minicab drivers protest at Congestion Charge that's putting them out of business. Picture: IWUGB

‘They were trying to help’: Neighbours’ reaction after toddler falls from Poplar tower block

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Obituary: Troubled Peter Green, East End legend who founded Fleetwood Mac, dies at 73

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green, who has died at the age of 73. Picture: PA

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Man charged with manslaughter of pedestrian Peter McCombie in Bow

Pedestrian Peter McCombie, 72, died in hospital. Picture: Met Police

Spotlight turned on Isle of Dogs to fill spaces and break cycle of youth offending

Turning the world upside down... Poplar Harca's Spotlight youth service at Chrisp Street Market, November 2018. Picture: Rehan Jamil

500-up Broad seals England Test series win over West Indies

England's Stuart Broad (centre) celebrates taking his 500th Test wicket with teammates during day five of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

London Lions bolster squad with signing of Dirk Williams

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Tower Bridge brought to grinding halt by minicab drivers’ mass protest over Congestion Charge

Blocking Tower Bridge... minicab drivers protest at Congestion Charge that's putting them out of business. Picture: IWUGB