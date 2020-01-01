Search

Advanced search

Poplar man sentenced to almost five years in prison for drug offences after being stopped in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 09:31 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 30 April 2020

Perry Rickenberg, 23, was sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Perry Rickenberg, 23, was sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Archant

A man has been jailed for four years and eight months’ after he was found with about £30,000 worth of cocaine in the boot of a taxi he was travelling in following a proactive police stop in east London.

Drugs and cash found on Perry Rickenberg, 23, who has been sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Picture: London Metropolitan PoliceDrugs and cash found on Perry Rickenberg, 23, who has been sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Appearing at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, April 27, Perry Rickenberg, 23, of Ricardo Street, Poplar, was given the sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drugs after being stopped on the A13 dual carriageway.

Rickenberg was also sentenced for possession of a class B drug (cannabis) with intent to supply, acquiring criminal property and possession of a prohibited weapon (CS spray).

Rickenberg was arrested on September 2 2019, after officers from the Met’s specialist crime team received intelligence that he was in possession of a large quantity of cocaine.

You may also want to watch:

Officers stopped a private hire vehicle in which Rickenberg was a passenger on the A13 dual carriageway, RM13.

When the vehicle pulled over, officers saw Rickenberg throw an item into the boot area, which was recorded on body warn video.

Both the driver and Rickenberg were detained whilst a search of the vehicle was carried out.

When officers searched the boot, they found a plastic bag which contained a kilogram of cocaine, with a street value of approximately £30,000.

Rickenberg was arrested at the scene for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, after which a search undertaken at his home address uncovered further amounts of class A drugs, drug paraphernalia (including scales), two expensive watches (including a Rolex), CS spray and more than £10,000 in cash.

All sentences handed down are to run concurrently, meaning he will serve a total of four years and eight months.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man found with stab injury to the head in Poplar

A man in his 30s was found by police with a slash injury to his head in Poplar High Street on April 27. Picture: MPS Tower Hamlets

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

Leyton Orient says EFL must consider all options including regionalisation

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Poplar man sentenced to almost five years in prison for drug offences after being stopped in Rainham

Perry Rickenberg, 23, was sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Ilford mosque volunteers thank frontline staff by sending food delivery to Whitechapel hospital

A thank you sticker attached to items given to the Royal London Hospital. Picture: Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations

Most Read

Man found with stab injury to the head in Poplar

A man in his 30s was found by police with a slash injury to his head in Poplar High Street on April 27. Picture: MPS Tower Hamlets

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

Leyton Orient says EFL must consider all options including regionalisation

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Poplar man sentenced to almost five years in prison for drug offences after being stopped in Rainham

Perry Rickenberg, 23, was sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Ilford mosque volunteers thank frontline staff by sending food delivery to Whitechapel hospital

A thank you sticker attached to items given to the Royal London Hospital. Picture: Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS are seen in London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

East London Rugby Club members enjoy virtual end of season awards ceremony

East London's Will Brown

Poplar man sentenced to almost five years in prison for drug offences after being stopped in Rainham

Perry Rickenberg, 23, was sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Coronavirus: Neutral venues ‘should be considered’ say police

A general view of Wembley Stadium

West Ham face ‘300,000’ White Horse FA Cup final crowd on Wembley debut

The scene at Wembley Stadium for the 1923 FA Cup Final between Bolton Waderers and West Ham United with the King (left) looking on.
Drive 24