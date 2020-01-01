Poplar man sentenced to almost five years in prison for drug offences after being stopped in Rainham

A man has been jailed for four years and eight months’ after he was found with about £30,000 worth of cocaine in the boot of a taxi he was travelling in following a proactive police stop in east London.

Drugs and cash found on Perry Rickenberg, 23, who has been sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Picture: London Metropolitan Police Drugs and cash found on Perry Rickenberg, 23, who has been sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Appearing at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, April 27, Perry Rickenberg, 23, of Ricardo Street, Poplar, was given the sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drugs after being stopped on the A13 dual carriageway.

Rickenberg was also sentenced for possession of a class B drug (cannabis) with intent to supply, acquiring criminal property and possession of a prohibited weapon (CS spray).

Rickenberg was arrested on September 2 2019, after officers from the Met’s specialist crime team received intelligence that he was in possession of a large quantity of cocaine.

Officers stopped a private hire vehicle in which Rickenberg was a passenger on the A13 dual carriageway, RM13.

When the vehicle pulled over, officers saw Rickenberg throw an item into the boot area, which was recorded on body warn video.

Both the driver and Rickenberg were detained whilst a search of the vehicle was carried out.

When officers searched the boot, they found a plastic bag which contained a kilogram of cocaine, with a street value of approximately £30,000.

Rickenberg was arrested at the scene for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, after which a search undertaken at his home address uncovered further amounts of class A drugs, drug paraphernalia (including scales), two expensive watches (including a Rolex), CS spray and more than £10,000 in cash.

All sentences handed down are to run concurrently, meaning he will serve a total of four years and eight months.