Jailed: Gang members who carried out 'vicious' attack in Mile End Road

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS Archant

Two men who carried out a "vicious and prolonged" attack on a man have been jailed for a combined 18 years.

Adnan Choudhury, of Raine Street, Wapping, and Tanbir Hussain, of Smithy Street, Stepney Green, were loitering outside a shop in the Mile End Road on November 26, 2018, when they got into a fight with the 27-year old victim.

Choudhury, 23, kicked and punched the man who fell after Hussain, 22, joined in. As he lay on the ground, Hussain pulled a knife out from his waistband and stabbed him once in the stomach before fleeing.

But Choudhury continued the attack, kicking and punching the man then grabbing a glass bottle and striking him over the head with it twice before fleeing.

The victim was taken to an east London hospital where he was treated for the stab wound to the stomach and trauma to his head. He has since made a full recovery, police said.

Officers recognised both Hussain and Choudhury from CCTV of the attack.

Detectives launched an immediate investigation, leading to Choudhury's arrest on Tuesday, January 1, last year, and Hussain's six days later.

Det Con Andrew Bray of the Met's central east CID team, said: "This was a vicious and prolonged attack which left the victim with significant injuries - he is lucky to still be alive.

"The conviction and sentencing of Hussain and Choudhury means two dangerous individuals have been removed from our streets. I hope the victim feels some justice has been done knowing these two men are behind bars."

Choudhury was sentenced to 10 years and six months' imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, February 25, after pleading guilty on June 6 to causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Hussain was sentenced at the same court on February 25 to seven years and four months' in prison after pleading guilty on February 5 last year to causing GBH with intent. He was also sentenced to 16 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession of a knife which will run concurrently.

If you have information about someone you suspect of carrying a weapon or involved in criminal activity and do not want to speak to police, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.