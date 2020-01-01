Search

Advanced search

Jailed: Gang members who carried out 'vicious' attack in Mile End Road

PUBLISHED: 17:31 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 26 February 2020

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS

Archant

Two men who carried out a "vicious and prolonged" attack on a man have been jailed for a combined 18 years.

Adnan Choudhury, of Raine Street, Wapping, and Tanbir Hussain, of Smithy Street, Stepney Green, were loitering outside a shop in the Mile End Road on November 26, 2018, when they got into a fight with the 27-year old victim.

Choudhury, 23, kicked and punched the man who fell after Hussain, 22, joined in. As he lay on the ground, Hussain pulled a knife out from his waistband and stabbed him once in the stomach before fleeing.

But Choudhury continued the attack, kicking and punching the man then grabbing a glass bottle and striking him over the head with it twice before fleeing.

The victim was taken to an east London hospital where he was treated for the stab wound to the stomach and trauma to his head. He has since made a full recovery, police said.

You may also want to watch:

Officers recognised both Hussain and Choudhury from CCTV of the attack.

Detectives launched an immediate investigation, leading to Choudhury's arrest on Tuesday, January 1, last year, and Hussain's six days later.

Det Con Andrew Bray of the Met's central east CID team, said: "This was a vicious and prolonged attack which left the victim with significant injuries - he is lucky to still be alive.

"The conviction and sentencing of Hussain and Choudhury means two dangerous individuals have been removed from our streets. I hope the victim feels some justice has been done knowing these two men are behind bars."

Choudhury was sentenced to 10 years and six months' imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, February 25, after pleading guilty on June 6 to causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Hussain was sentenced at the same court on February 25 to seven years and four months' in prison after pleading guilty on February 5 last year to causing GBH with intent. He was also sentenced to 16 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession of a knife which will run concurrently.

If you have information about someone you suspect of carrying a weapon or involved in criminal activity and do not want to speak to police, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Hundreds sent home from Canary Wharf office amid coronavirus fears

Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf. Picture: Ken Mears

Ice warning issued for London and south east England

There is an ice warning in place overnight into Wednesday morning across London and South East England. Picture: PA

Council gave fake companies £1.3m of public cash, documents allege

The council investigated dozens of staff members for potential serious misdemeanours.

Jailed: Gang members who carried out ‘vicious’ attack in Mile End Road

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS

‘She loved the East End’: Tribute to singing seamstress Henrietta Keeper who has died aged 93

Henrietta Keeper has died at the age of 93. Picture: Keeper family

Most Read

Hundreds sent home from Canary Wharf office amid coronavirus fears

Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf. Picture: Ken Mears

Ice warning issued for London and south east England

There is an ice warning in place overnight into Wednesday morning across London and South East England. Picture: PA

Council gave fake companies £1.3m of public cash, documents allege

The council investigated dozens of staff members for potential serious misdemeanours.

Jailed: Gang members who carried out ‘vicious’ attack in Mile End Road

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS

‘She loved the East End’: Tribute to singing seamstress Henrietta Keeper who has died aged 93

Henrietta Keeper has died at the age of 93. Picture: Keeper family

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Jailed: Gang members who carried out ‘vicious’ attack in Mile End Road

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS

Mayor of London visits Bethnal Green nursery

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets a young pupil during a visit to Columbia Market Nursery School. Picture: City Hall

Hundreds sent home from Canary Wharf office amid coronavirus fears

Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf. Picture: Ken Mears

Refuse collectors set for seven day strike amid holiday pay row

Refuse collectors are set to go on strike. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

New data reveals phone theft hotspots in London

Mobile phone theft statistics have been revealed. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA
Drive 24