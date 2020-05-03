Search

Advanced search

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

PUBLISHED: 18:00 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 03 May 2020

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a "ruthless and callous sex predator", and older brother Selim who waits to be sentenced. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Two brothers who preyed on lone woman on nights out in bars around Shoreditch and the West End have been found guilty in court of offences between them that include rape and kidnap.

Nazmul Ahmed, 26, was jailed for 16 years on Friday and remains on the sex offenders register for life for rape, assault by penetration, theft, fraud and money laundering.

The judge called him a “predator” and “ruthless and callous serial sex offender”.

A woman in her 20s leaving a bar in Shoreditch accepted a lift home from Ahmed in March last year, but fell asleep in the car and woke to find him assaulting her. She later found he had taken money from her bank account.

Police identified Ahmed through CCTV and linked him to other attacks on women. He was arrested the next day at his home at Cromer Street near King’s Cross.

Ahmed’s older brother Selim, 32, living at the same address, was also involved in the spate of attacks. He was found guilty by a jury in a separate trial last month of kidnap and sexual assault and is being sentenced on May 22. He denied the charges, but admitted to using a bank card stolen by his brother.

Selim had attacked a woman in her 20s who had been waiting for a bus at night in Great Eastern Street in January last year, pretending to be a cab driver who could take her home—but instead molested her and tried getting cash from her account.

“These brothers are predatory offenders,” Det Insp Louise Caveen said. “They targeted vulnerable women for sexual assault and defrauded them.

“We were able to link the brothers to this behaviour, which they continued to deny in the face of overwhelming evidence.”

Nazmul, the younger brother, was linked to two attacks including a woman in her 20s he raped who woke up after a night out and found herself alone in a hotel room.

Her phone and bank cards were missing and she later found £3,000 had been syphoned from her account.

Nazmul was identified by police as the rapist who also withdrew the cash. The trail of offences led detectives to his older brother.

Four women have given evidence against the Ahmed brothers, but detectives still hope other victims, if there are any, would come forward.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man found with stab injury to the head in Poplar

A man in his 30s was found by police with a slash injury to his head in Poplar High Street on April 27. Picture: MPS Tower Hamlets

Poplar man sentenced to almost five years in prison for drug offences after being stopped in Rainham

Perry Rickenberg, 23, was sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Obituary: Stepney pharmacy owner, 83, loses fight to Covid-19

Shashikant Parekh... who ran his Medichem pharmacy in Whitehorse Lane for 20 years. Picture: Parekh family (inset) and Google

CCTV appeal after doctor followed from Shadwell station to Canning Town and pushed over

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man found with stab injury to the head in Poplar

A man in his 30s was found by police with a slash injury to his head in Poplar High Street on April 27. Picture: MPS Tower Hamlets

Poplar man sentenced to almost five years in prison for drug offences after being stopped in Rainham

Perry Rickenberg, 23, was sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Obituary: Stepney pharmacy owner, 83, loses fight to Covid-19

Shashikant Parekh... who ran his Medichem pharmacy in Whitehorse Lane for 20 years. Picture: Parekh family (inset) and Google

CCTV appeal after doctor followed from Shadwell station to Canning Town and pushed over

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Coronavirus: EFL clubs ‘taken out at the knees’

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Coronavirus: Capital Kids Cricket keeping youngsters really busy

Capital Kids Cricket has devised challenges to keep youngsters occupied during the lockdown

Coronavirus: Premier League return ‘could boost nation’s mental health’

Arsenal fans look on during their last Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium against West Ham on March 7

England women enjoy European Amateur Boxing Championship success

Nicola Adams in action at the Amateur Boxing Championships at the Echo Arena

Coronavirus: Grounds for concern over using neutral venues

Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.
Drive 24