Daesh supporter from East London jailed for supporting and encouraging terrorism

PUBLISHED: 21:12 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:13 18 January 2019

JAILED... Ahmed Hussain from east London for terrorism-related offences. Picture: Met Police

JAILED... Ahmed Hussain from east London for terrorism-related offences. Picture: Met Police

A 28-year-old man from east London has been jailed today for five years and four months’ for encouraging terrorism and supporting the London Bridge attacks on social media.

Ahmed Hussain was convicted after officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command found him with a large number of terrorist documents and propaganda linked to Daesh, some of which he intended to or had sent on to others.

He was also convicted of encouraging terrorism by posting messages on his social media accounts supporting Daesh and supporting those who carried out the 2017 terrorist attacks at London Bridge and Manchester Arena.

“The material we retrieved from Hussain’s mobile phone was disturbing,” Acting Commander Alexis Boon said.

“The videos had graphic violence and some of the magazine articles he had downloaded celebrated the killing of innocent people in the terrorist attacks of 2017.

“Hussain sent messages to others in which he enthused about terrorism and encouraged them to adopt his warped views.”

The police commander added: “Hussain would likely have continued efforts to radicalise and inspire others if he hadn’t been arrested.”

Hussain was arrested last April when detectives seized his phone, on which they found violent pro-Daesh videos and images. Officers also discovered two Daesh-related magazine publications which contained instructions and information on how to carry out terrorist attacks.

They analysed his social media activity and found he had supported Daesh on his Facebook account and encouraged others to commit terrorist acts.

Hussain, who kept Daesh propaganda videos on his smartphone, was charged on April 19 with terrorism offences six days after his arrest.

He pleaded guilty to encouraging terrorism, disseminating terrorist publications and collecting information likely to be of use to a person committing or planning an act of terrorism.

