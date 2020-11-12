Met’s armed Counter Terrorism Command arrest two ‘suspects’ from east London in car near Buckingham Palace

Two men from east London arrested in Westminster by armed police. Picture: Met Police MPS

Two men from east London have been arrested by armed officers from Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Command on “suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts”.

Police saw two men “acting suspiciously” in a car in Westminster who were stopped soon after midnight November 12, in Pall Mall, close to Downing Street and less than half-a-mile from Buckingham Palace.

The men and the vehicle were searched before they were arrested under the 2006 Terrorism Act and taken into custody at central London police station, where they remain.

An investigation is being led by the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command.

“This follows the increase to the UK threat level from terrorism,” Commander Richard Smith said. “This is a precaution in response to recent events in France and Austria.

“We are on patrol every day watching for suspicious behaviour and stopping people we suspect may be involved in crime.”

Firearms “were not discharged” during today’s arrests, Scotland Yard confirmed. Police have given no further information about where the two men, both aged 34, are from in east London.

The Met, meanwhile, has issued a public appeal today to “report suspicious behaviour” by calling a freephone hotline in confidence on 0800-789321, or filling in an online form.