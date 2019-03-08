Watches worth £13k stolen from Liverpool Street jewellers

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP BTP

Police investigating the theft of two Rolex watches worth a combined £13,000 have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the stolen Rolex watches. Picture: BTP One of the stolen Rolex watches. Picture: BTP

The two watches - a men's Daytona Rolex worth £9,990 and a women's two colour Rolex worth £2,950 - were taken from a store in Liverpool Street station.

A man entered the jewellers and asked to see the watches, before stealing them and entering the Underground network.

Police investigating the theft, which took place shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, June 25, have now released an image of a man they believe could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 349 of 25/06/19.Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.