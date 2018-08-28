Search

CCTV image released after man stabbed in stomach outside Bow Church station

PUBLISHED: 13:36 08 January 2019

Police want to speak to this man about a stabbing outside Bow Church DLR station. Picture: BTP

Archant

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a stabbing in Bow.

Anyone who recognises him should contact BTP by texting 6106 or call 0800 405 040. Picture: BTPAnyone who recognises him should contact BTP by texting 6106 or call 0800 405 040. Picture: BTP

A man in his fifties was stabbed in the stomach outside Bow Church DLR station at 10.08am on December 21 following an argument between two men on board a train.

DC Mike Ganly said: “This was a serious assault and we are working to understand exactly what happened.

“I would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible, especially if you recognise the man in the image.”

British Transport Police (BTP) said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made so far.

Officers believe the pictured man may have information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him should contact BTP by texting 6106 or call 0800 405 040 with the reference number 212 of 21/12/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

