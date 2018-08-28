Search

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

PUBLISHED: 15:46 07 January 2019

Two men had coffee thrown at them and were subjected to homophobic abuse after asking a woman to take her bag off a Tube seat.

One of the men was also hit in the face several times during the attack, which happened after they boarded a rush hour Hammersmith and City line train at Plaistow.

An argument broke out after they asked the woman to move her bag so they could sit down, which resulted in her shouting homophobic abuse at the two men.

It is believed she then left the train at Bromley-by-Bow.

Officers investigating the incident, which took place on Thursday, August 9 at around 7.25am, have now released a picture of a woman they believe may have information about what happened.

Anyone who recognises her, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 143 of 9/08/18. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

