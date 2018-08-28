Appeal after sexually inappropriate comments made on Tube train

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Police investigating reports of sexually inappropriate comments being made on board a Tube train have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to.

A woman was travelling on the Metropolitan line between Aldgate and Finchley Road when a man made sexually charged comments towards her.

The incident happened at around 11.50pm on Monday, January 14 - but officers have only just released the picture.

They believe the man shown may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or was a witness to what happened, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 99 of 15/01/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.