Appeal after sexually inappropriate comments made on Tube train
PUBLISHED: 12:28 08 February 2019
Met Police
Police investigating reports of sexually inappropriate comments being made on board a Tube train have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to.
A woman was travelling on the Metropolitan line between Aldgate and Finchley Road when a man made sexually charged comments towards her.
The incident happened at around 11.50pm on Monday, January 14 - but officers have only just released the picture.
They believe the man shown may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him, or was a witness to what happened, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 99 of 15/01/19.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
