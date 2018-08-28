Rapper ASAP Bari to go on trial accused of sex assault at hotel in east London

ASAP Bari is standing trial at the Old Bailey.

An American rapper and fashion designer is to go on trial accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel in east London.

ASAP Bari, whose real name is Jabari Shelton, is charged with two counts of sexual assault on July 10, 2017.

The 27-year-old is claimed to have intentionally touched the woman in a sexual way.

The star, from Manhattan in New York, is understood to have flown to the UK today to attend his Old Bailey trial.

The defendant, who has an address in Clapton,, is a founding member of New York hip-hop collective ASAP Mob.

He is due to attend court on Thursday for the first day of his trial before Judge Zoe Smith QC