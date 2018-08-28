Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Rapper ASAP Bari to go on trial accused of sex assault at hotel in east London

PUBLISHED: 16:35 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 02 January 2019

ASAP Bari is standing trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

ASAP Bari is standing trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Google

An American rapper and fashion designer is to go on trial accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel in east London.

ASAP Bari, whose real name is Jabari Shelton, is charged with two counts of sexual assault on July 10, 2017.

The 27-year-old is claimed to have intentionally touched the woman in a sexual way.

The star, from Manhattan in New York, is understood to have flown to the UK today to attend his Old Bailey trial.

The defendant, who has an address in Clapton,, is a founding member of New York hip-hop collective ASAP Mob.

He is due to attend court on Thursday for the first day of his trial before Judge Zoe Smith QC

Most Read

East London Mosque imam made an OBE for bravery during Finsbury Park terrorist attack

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock

O’s confident of boosting squad before Salford match

James Dayton hugs Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill after the 4-0 win over Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Victims of Iceland bridge crash named as two families from Poplar

Stock image of a police vehicle at a roadblock in Iceland. Pic: PA/Owen Humphreys

Orient boss Edinburgh: We were worthy of the three points

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (left) and assistant Ross Embleton issue instructions from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Now solicitors’ regulators probe Tower Hamlets councillor who quit after 7 months over ‘housing fraud’ allegations

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich road reopened following crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Munns believes Daggers could have got something out of Orient clash

Jack Munns of Dagenham & Redbridge and James Brophy of Leyton Orient (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Widdowson delighted with win and no longer wishes old club Daggers well!

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Rapper ASAP Bari to go on trial accused of sex assault at hotel in east London

ASAP Bari is standing trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Second Tower Hamlets councillor resigns in just 10 days

Ruhul Amin has resigned. Pic: Kois Miah

East London Mosque imam made an OBE for bravery during Finsbury Park terrorist attack

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists