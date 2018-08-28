Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Rapper ASAP Bari admits sexually assaulting woman in a east London hotel

PUBLISHED: 11:17 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 03 January 2019

ASAP Bari arriving at the Old Bailey this morning. Pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

ASAP Bari arriving at the Old Bailey this morning. Pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

American rapper and fashion designer ASAP Bari has today admitted sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel in east London.

The 27-year-old, real name Jabari Shelton, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to one count of sexual assault after a video emerged of him attacking his victim in July 2017.

The star, from Manhattan in New York, flew to the UK on Tuesday to attend court.

The defendant, who has an address in Clapton, east London, had been expected to deny two charges and face trial.

But he pleaded guilty to one charge on Thursday.

Shelton is a founding member of New York hip-hop collective ASAP Mob.

Related articles

Most Read

East London Mosque imam made an OBE for bravery during Finsbury Park terrorist attack

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock

Second Tower Hamlets councillor resigns in just 10 days

Ruhul Amin has resigned. Pic: Kois Miah

O’s confident of boosting squad before Salford match

James Dayton hugs Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill after the 4-0 win over Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Widdowson delighted with win and no longer wishes old club Daggers well!

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s swoop to sign Seagulls winger Maguire-Drew

Jordan Maguire-Drew is congratulated by then-team-mate Joe Widdowson after scoring for Dagenham & Redbridge during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Most Read

What is winter really like in France?

It rarely snows on Corsican beaches but 2018 was an exception (c) Gwenvidig Getty Images

You could buy a stunning French château for less than you think

Chateau for sale in Deux-Sevres for 475,000 euros

Where to spend New Year’s Eve in France

Arc de Triomphe in Paris © Brian Jackson Thinkstockphotos

You could buy these French properties for less than €50,000

Three-bed village house in Creuse for sale for 46,000 euros

The life of French writer Colette

French writer Colette in 1906 during her music hall career © La Maison de Colette

Latest from the East London Advertiser

New Years lunch for homeless guests as Orient see off Daggers

Anwar Uddin (left), Emdad Rahman (middle) and Howard Gould (right) with homeless guests at Brisbane Road (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Edinburgh happy for ex-Orient full-back Caprice, but hoping for Spurs win

Jake Caprice (far, right) celebrates with his Tranmere Rovers team-mates (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Rapper ASAP Bari admits sexually assaulting woman in a east London hotel

ASAP Bari arriving at the Old Bailey this morning. Pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

West Ham grab unlikely point thanks to Marko’s deadly double

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Jailed: Driver caught with £400k in cash hidden in his van in Poplar

Gintaras Kondrotas has been jailed for years. Pic: NCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists