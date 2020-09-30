Jailed: Isle of Dogs man whose dangerous driving near Wanstead caused the death of a ‘loving’ son

Ashraf Salem, 24, of Crossharbour Plaza, Isle of Dogs, was sentenced to eight years and three months at the Old Bailey on September 25. Picture: MPS Archant

A man whose driving led to the death of a “beloved” son in a crash on the A12 has been jailed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Osama Sayam, 29, died of his injuries. Picture: MPS Osama Sayam, 29, died of his injuries. Picture: MPS

Ashraf Salem of Crossharbour Plaza, Isle of Dogs, was doing speeds of up to 140mph on a stretch of the route with a 40mph limit towards Wanstead when he smashed into another car, killing Osama Sayam.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison at the Old Bailey on Friday, September 25.

Osama’s sister, Izzy, said: “Our beloved Ozzy was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend who was always smiling and put the needs of others before his own.

“Although he is no longer with us in person, he has left us with everlasting beautiful memories and will forever be in our thoughts and heart.”

Salem was driving a blue Range Rover towards Essex on September 6, 2018, at about 2.10am.

As he approached the Green Man Underpass, he began to lose control of the car and smashed into an Audi driven by 29-year-old Osama. Both cars span out of control.

You may also want to watch:

Officers and paramedics rushed to the scene, but Osama died as a result of his injuries. Two of Salem’s passengers are still recovering from theirs.

Salem was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and charged following an investigation by the roads and transport policing command.

At an earlier court hearing, he admitted the count of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Det Sgt Edward Coleman said: “This is a heart-breaking tale, where a young man has lost his life due to the selfish and utterly reckless actions of another road user.

“The speed Salem was travelling [at] was quite frankly horrifying and he should be ashamed of himself.

“There can be no doubt Salem’s speed killed Osama. I can only hope that this case serves as a stark warning to other road users that speed is lethal.

“Osama’s family are rightly davstated by his sudden and tragic death. I hope Salem’s prison sentence offers some comfort as they continue to grieve.”

Siwan Hayward, director of compliance and policing at Transport for London, said: “Our roads are not a race track.

“Salem’s utterly unacceptable behaviour shows the devastating consequences of dangerous driving and speeding.”