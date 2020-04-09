Search

Barking man arrested after attempt to pull victim onto live tracks at Mile End underground station

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 April 2020

An appeal for witness has been made after a man was almost pulled onto live tracks at Mile End underground station. Picture: PA

An appeal for witness has been made after a man was almost pulled onto live tracks at Mile End underground station. Picture: PA

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after a man was nearly pulled onto live tracks at an underground station.

A 40-year-old man from Barking has been arrested in connection and since released on bail after the assault at Mile End station at 8.25pm on Thursday, April 9.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact us by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.”

The attack was on the eastbound platform where the suspect grabbed a man, trying to pull him onto the rails.

But an eyewitness rushed to help, breaking the attacker’s grip and pinning him to the floor.

Despite the arrest, detectives want to speak to more witnesses to get a better picture of the circumstances.

When contacting the BTP, quote the reference number 325 of 09/04/20 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

