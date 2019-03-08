Search

Thieves use circular saw in attempted Limehouse cash machine break-in

PUBLISHED: 10:16 15 April 2019

The buzzsaw left at the scene at Limehouse DLR Station. Picture: Luke Acton.

The buzzsaw left at the scene at Limehouse DLR Station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Luke Acton

Thieves have tried to use a circular saw to break into a cash machine at Limehouse Station.

British Transport Police at the station. No arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing. Picture: Luke Acton.

Police were called at 4.25am and officers and forensic teams remain on-scene.

Despite the force used, the crooks failed to get any of the money inside the machine.

No one has been arrested but enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone witnesses or with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

