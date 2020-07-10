Banned Merc driver jailed after 15-mile high-speed police chase through east London onto M11

Crunch! One of the wrecked police patrol cars smashed up during the high-speed chase through east London that ended up on the M11 motorway. Picture: Met Police MPS

A banned driver who smashed into four police cars during a high speed chase across east London to escape arrest has been jailed.

Shuahan Uddin was being been flagged down by a police patrol while driving through Limehouse in a Mercedes along East India Dock Road because he was recognised as someone “known for gang activity”, magistrates heard.

Officers signalled to Uddin, but he wouldn’t stop and the police chase began from Limehouse out to Essex.

Several attempts at “tactical contact” were made to bring the Mercedes to a halt, but Uddin rammed past several times.

Officers eventually managed to stop the vehicle after they boxed it in against the central reservation of the M11 motorway 15 miles on.

But Uddin still continued to try to evade police and a taser discharge was used to restrain him.

The 27-year-old was finally arrested following the hair-raising chase in April and was brought before Thames magistrates when he admitted charges of dangerous driving, causing criminal damage to vehicles and driving with no licence or insurance.

Five vehicles were damaged during the chase, including four police patrol cars. An officer was also slightly injured during the pursuit.

The dangerous driving lasted 20 minutes, police said, which was brought to a halt between junctions four and six on the motorway, just before the M25 junction.

Uddin was later found to be a disqualified driver and subject of a court order banning him from being in the front seat of a vehicle.

“The damage caused means several police cars are off the road while they’re repaired,” Pc Josh Haase said after the court hearing. “Uddin was intent on evading arrest at all costs and showed a complete disregard for the safety of police and other road users.

“This was a sustained period of dangerous driving that was extremely fortunate not to cause a serious injury.”

Details of the police pursuit incident were released by Scotland Yard today. Uddin, who has no fixed address, was remanded to Snaresbrook Crown Court on July 3 where he was sentenced to 16 months and banned from driving for four years and 11 months.