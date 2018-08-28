Bexley man charged with raping woman in Whitechapel
PUBLISHED: 08:06 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:09 04 January 2019
Archant
A Bexley man has been charged with raping a woman in Whitechapel following a media appeal.
Police have today revealed Jonathan Graden, 29, of Poppy Close in Belvedere, is accused of attacking the 22-year-old in Hanbury Street in the early hours of November 9 last year.
He appeared before Bexley Magistrates’ Court on December 24 and remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 21.