Bexley man charged with raping woman in Whitechapel

Jonathan Graden will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 21. Pic: Ken Mears Archant

A Bexley man has been charged with raping a woman in Whitechapel following a media appeal.

Police have today revealed Jonathan Graden, 29, of Poppy Close in Belvedere, is accused of attacking the 22-year-old in Hanbury Street in the early hours of November 9 last year.

He appeared before Bexley Magistrates’ Court on December 24 and remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 21.