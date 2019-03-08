Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Three men appear in court accused of violent attack on delivery driver

PUBLISHED: 14:18 26 June 2019

The attack took place in Globe Road. Picture: Google

The attack took place in Globe Road. Picture: Google

Archant

Three men have appeared in court accused of a violent attack in Bethnal Green that has left a delivery driver fighting for his life.

The 26-year-old victim, who police said only arrived in the UK a few months ago, was left in a critical condition after he was assaulted in Globe Road on Monday, May 27.

Mohammed Ifzal Hussain, 25, Mohammed Mokbul Alam, 25, both of Woodall Close, Poplar, and Mohammed Sanwar Hossain, 19, of Daling Way, Bow, appeared before Thames Magistrates' Court yesterday charged with attempted murder and GBH with intent.

You may also want to watch:

They will next appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow.

Detectives are still investigating the attack and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related articles

Most Read

Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Dad refuses to register son’s birth over state control fears

The boy is currently in the care of Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Three men charged with attack that has left delivery driver fighting for his life

The attack took place in Globe Road. Picture: Google

Jailed: Email hacking gang who attempted to steal £3 million from businessman

Top left to right: Meharoof Muttiyan and Mohammed Rafeek. Bottom left to right: Foyjul Islam and Mohammed Siddique. Picture: MPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Dad refuses to register son’s birth over state control fears

The boy is currently in the care of Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Three men charged with attack that has left delivery driver fighting for his life

The attack took place in Globe Road. Picture: Google

Jailed: Email hacking gang who attempted to steal £3 million from businessman

Top left to right: Meharoof Muttiyan and Mohammed Rafeek. Bottom left to right: Foyjul Islam and Mohammed Siddique. Picture: MPS

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient director of football Ling signs a new contract

(L-R) Director of Football Martin Ling, Leyton Orient vice chairman and principal investor Kent Teague and Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis during the FA Trophy Final match between Leyton Orient and AFC Fylde at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Sport)

Three men appear in court accused of violent attack on delivery driver

The attack took place in Globe Road. Picture: Google

Pride flag signs at Canary Wharf station celebrate LGBT+ community

One of the rainbow signs at Canary Wharf station to mark Pride. Picture: Luke Acton

Young musicians perform at the Tower of London

Winsor Primary School pupils at the Tower of London. Picture: Richard Lea-Hair

Raine’s parents accuse Tower Hamlets of ‘dodgy dealing’ over plan to close school

Battle to save 300-year-old Raine's Foundation, the East End's oldest school. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists