Three men appear in court accused of violent attack on delivery driver

Three men have appeared in court accused of a violent attack in Bethnal Green that has left a delivery driver fighting for his life.

The 26-year-old victim, who police said only arrived in the UK a few months ago, was left in a critical condition after he was assaulted in Globe Road on Monday, May 27.

Mohammed Ifzal Hussain, 25, Mohammed Mokbul Alam, 25, both of Woodall Close, Poplar, and Mohammed Sanwar Hossain, 19, of Daling Way, Bow, appeared before Thames Magistrates' Court yesterday charged with attempted murder and GBH with intent.

They will next appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow.

Detectives are still investigating the attack and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.