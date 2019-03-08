Delivery driver remains critical week on from 'violent and unprovoked' bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A delivery driver remains in a critical condition a week after being assaulted with a bat, police have revealed.

Officers released further information about the "violent and unprovoked" attack, which took place in Bethnal Green on Monday, May 27.

They were called to Globe Road at around 5.10pm where they found an injured 26-year-old man.

Police believe he was assaulted by a group of men armed with a bat and that they may have been involved in an incident in Roman Road a few minutes before.

The victim, who police said only arrived in the UK a few months ago, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Det Con Megan Bushell said: "This was a violent and unprovoked attack on a young man who is now fighting for his life.

"We really need the public to help us by coming forward with information no matter how trivial it may seem, it could help us move forward with our investigation."

Three men have so far been arrested - a 20-year-old and a 26-year-old on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 25-year-old on suspicion of GBH. All have been bailed pending further enquiries until a date in late June.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central East Command Unit on 101 or CAD 5195/27May, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.