Video

'The noise gets unbearable': Boundary Estate neighbours urge more action as clubbers' car bars cause late night misery

Car bar parties are causing neighbours misery in and around the Boundary Estate. Picture: Weavers Community Action Group. Archant

Neighbours have called for more action to tackle anti-social behaviour from clubbers using their cars to party after hours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A car bar party underway in Pelter Street, Shoreditch. Picture: Weavers Community Action Group A car bar party underway in Pelter Street, Shoreditch. Picture: Weavers Community Action Group

People living on the Boundary Estate in Shoreditch are fed up with sleepless nights caused by revellers who park in their streets, go off clubbing then return to blare out music, shout, fight and do drugs from their vehicles, dubbed "car bars" by angry households.

Laura, who asked not to be named in full, said: "My street has been solidly, for the last two years, party central at the weekends.

"They park up around 10-11pm, filling the street then return at 2 or 3am, turn up the music in their cars, open the doors, make videos in the street, scream, shout, do canisters and smash glass bottles.

"The longest party we had started at 3am and went on until 7am. You just dread the weekends. It's impossible to sleep or relax."

Neighbour Rukshana added: "The noise gets unbearable at times."

The Weavers Community Action Group reports car bars also affecting streets in Hackney Road and Bethnal Green Road. It says Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights are the worst for disturbed sleep.

Its members say revellers park up, drink cheap, shop-bought alcohol then head to bars between 9pm and midnight.

You may also want to watch:

Groups head back to their cars after closing time where the partying gets out of hand with reports of partygoers urinating on windows, smoking cannabis, sniffing nitrous oxide, intimidating anyone who complains and ramming cars.

The action group claims dealers are using the quieter streets to peddle nitrous oxide from behind the wheel.

It believes youngsters use their cars to carry on partying because they still live with parents so can't invite people back.

Residents have called for more parking enforcement in the early hours, a parking review, night time parking restrictions, CCTV, lighting fixed in Arnold Circus with lights and lockable gates at the bandstand.

Weavers claims residents are paying for the night time economy in sleepless nights. It urged Tower Hamlets to work with Hackney Council to pool resources from the night time levy - a charge on pubs, clubs and bars - to help tackle the problem.

A Tower Hamlets Council spokeswoman said: "We have been working with residents from the Boundary Estate to address their concerns around antisocial behaviour, including late night drinking in cars.

"We have implemented parking restrictions around the estate at critical times, increased the number of patrols by our enforcement officers and made improvements to lighting and CCTV.

"We have also used the late night levy to fund more police in the area.

"We encourage all residents to report antisocial behaviour to us, so we can take action. Crime and antisocial behaviour is the top concern for our residents and we will continue to work with partners taking a zero-tolerance approach."