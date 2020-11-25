Woman suffers head injury in ‘serious incident’ in Bow
PUBLISHED: 08:05 25 November 2020
Police are investigating how a woman came to sustain a head injury in Bow.
Officers were called to Usher Road shortly after 6pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 24) to reports of a woman suffering a head injury.
Her condition is said to be not life-threatening.
Tower Hamlets Police called it a “serious incident” and at the time, advised people to avoid the area.
Enquiries are now underway to establish how she came to be injured, and no arrests have been made.
