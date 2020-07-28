Search

Man arrested after pedestrian Peter McCombie, 72, dies following Bow Road cycle incident

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 28 July 2020

Pedestrian Peter McCombie, 72, who died in hospital after cycle incident in Bow Road. Picture: Met Police

Pedestrian Peter McCombie, 72, who died in hospital after cycle incident in Bow Road. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A man has been arrested following a family’s appeal to trace a cyclist after pedestrian Peter McCombie died in hospital following an incident in the Bow Road.

A11 Bow Road... where Peter McCombie was injured and died 7 days later in hospital. Picture: GoogleA11 Bow Road... where Peter McCombie was injured and died 7 days later in hospital. Picture: Google

The 28-year-old reported himself at a police station today (July 28), where he was arrested in connection with the incident outside Thames Magistrates’ Court at 5pm on July 3.

The allegations include “offences of manslaughter and wanton and furious driving”, Scotland Yard confirmed today.

It follows several appeals through the East London Advertiser including a heartfelt plea from Peter’s sister Christina just yesterday.

“It is hard to put into words the effect losing Peter has had on our family,” she said. “It is incredibly difficult to process his death.”

Peter, who was 72, was treated at the scene for severe head injuries before being taken to hospital, where he died a week later on July 11. He worked as a human resources administrator and came from Hackney.

A police spokesman told the Advertiser: “I know you ran a number of appeals in relation to this incident, so thank you for your efforts – we are grateful for your help.”

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the incident on the A11 Bow Road around 5pm on Friday, July 3, or anyone who may have seen the events immediately before or after, or has dashcam footage, to call 020 8597 4874 or dial 101, or go on a Twitter @MetCC, quoting reference Cad 5779/03Jul. Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

