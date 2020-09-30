Jailed: Men from Shadwell and Bromley by Bow involved in organised crime gang selling fake notes, drugs and guns
PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 September 2020
Archant
Members of an organised crime gang involved in the sale of counterfeit money, drugs and guns have been jailed.
Barry Latif of Chapman Street, Shadwell, was sentenced to seven years in jail at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, September 25 after a previous trial found him guilty of conspiracy to sell or transfer a firearm.
The 44-year-old had pleaded guilty to being in possession of a revolver in a public place and also a pointed or bladed article.
William Fullerton, 38, of Ballinger Point, Bromley by Bow, was sentenced to nine years and six months in jail for conspiracy to have custody or control of a counterfeit note with intent and conspiracy to sell or transfer a firearm.
The pair are among five gang members sentenced following an investigation by the City of London Police which began in November 2017 and received help from the Bank of England and National Crime Agency.
Det Con Sally Prinsloo said: “A number of dangerous criminals have been jailed and a large amount of counterfeit notes and a firearm have been taken out of circulation, making our streets and communities safer.”
You may also want to watch:
The investigation began after it emerged that gang leader Darren Watkinson was supplying counterfeit bank notes.
Buyers could purchase fake £20 notes for between £3.50 and £5.80 a note, or bogus £50 notes for £12.50 a note, through Watkinson.
They picked up the dodgy cash from Fullerton and father and son Mario and Adam Abela.
The group also had access to cocaine and amphetamine.
The gang members pleaded guilty to all charges.
Watkinson, 45, of London Road, South Stifford, was sentenced to 10 years four months for conspiracy to have custody or control of a counterfeit note with intent; conspiracy to sell or transfer a firearm; possessing a prohibited weapon – CS gas – and possessing a controlled drug of Class A with intent.
Adam Abela, 34, of Langland Close, Corringham, was sentenced to four years in jail for conspiracy to have custody or control of a counterfeit note with intent; and possessing a controlled drug of Class B with intent.
Mario Abela, 68, of the same address, was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment – suspended for two years – for conspiracy to have custody or control of a counterfeit note with intent; and possessing a controlled drug of Class A.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.