Jailed: Men from Shadwell and Bromley by Bow involved in organised crime gang selling fake notes, drugs and guns

Latif was found in possession of this revolver. Picture: City of London Police Archant

Members of an organised crime gang involved in the sale of counterfeit money, drugs and guns have been jailed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

L-R: William Fullerton, of Bromley by Bow, and Barry Latif of Shadwell have were sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on September 25. Picture: City of London Police L-R: William Fullerton, of Bromley by Bow, and Barry Latif of Shadwell have were sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on September 25. Picture: City of London Police

Barry Latif of Chapman Street, Shadwell, was sentenced to seven years in jail at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, September 25 after a previous trial found him guilty of conspiracy to sell or transfer a firearm.

The 44-year-old had pleaded guilty to being in possession of a revolver in a public place and also a pointed or bladed article.

William Fullerton, 38, of Ballinger Point, Bromley by Bow, was sentenced to nine years and six months in jail for conspiracy to have custody or control of a counterfeit note with intent and conspiracy to sell or transfer a firearm.

The pair are among five gang members sentenced following an investigation by the City of London Police which began in November 2017 and received help from the Bank of England and National Crime Agency.

Darren Watkinson, 45, of London Road, South Stifford, was sentenced to 10 years four months. Picture: City of London Police Darren Watkinson, 45, of London Road, South Stifford, was sentenced to 10 years four months. Picture: City of London Police

Det Con Sally Prinsloo said: “A number of dangerous criminals have been jailed and a large amount of counterfeit notes and a firearm have been taken out of circulation, making our streets and communities safer.”

You may also want to watch:

The investigation began after it emerged that gang leader Darren Watkinson was supplying counterfeit bank notes.

Buyers could purchase fake £20 notes for between £3.50 and £5.80 a note, or bogus £50 notes for £12.50 a note, through Watkinson.

Adam Abela, 34, of Langland Close, Corringham, was sentenced to four years in jail. Picture: City of London Police Adam Abela, 34, of Langland Close, Corringham, was sentenced to four years in jail. Picture: City of London Police

They picked up the dodgy cash from Fullerton and father and son Mario and Adam Abela.

The group also had access to cocaine and amphetamine.

The gang members pleaded guilty to all charges.

Watkinson, 45, of London Road, South Stifford, was sentenced to 10 years four months for conspiracy to have custody or control of a counterfeit note with intent; conspiracy to sell or transfer a firearm; possessing a prohibited weapon – CS gas – and possessing a controlled drug of Class A with intent.

Adam Abela, 34, of Langland Close, Corringham, was sentenced to four years in jail for conspiracy to have custody or control of a counterfeit note with intent; and possessing a controlled drug of Class B with intent.

Mario Abela, 68, of the same address, was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment – suspended for two years – for conspiracy to have custody or control of a counterfeit note with intent; and possessing a controlled drug of Class A.