Poplar stabbing: Penge man charged with murder

A man from Penge has been charged with the fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old in Poplar.

Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky, who was from Russia but lived in Poplar, died after he was attacked in Alton Street on Saturday at around 1.40pm.

Yasin Omar Amare, 28, of Pawleyne Close, who was arrested on Sunday, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court today charged with murder.

A second man, aged 33, arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday has been released on bail.