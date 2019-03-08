Jailed: burglar who snatched Royal Pharmaceutical Society's historic chain of office

Convicted burglar Allan Tierney... jailed for Royal Pharmaceutical Society break-in. Picture: Met Police MPS

A burglar who stole the historic President's chain from the Royal Pharmaceutical Society at Tower Hill has been jailed after being caught on CCTV.

Royal Pharmaceutical Society's historic president's chain of office Tierney stole that hasn't been recovered. Picture: Met Police Royal Pharmaceutical Society's historic president's chain of office Tierney stole that hasn't been recovered. Picture: Met Police

The chain has not been recovered and Scotland Yard today issued an appeal for information to try and find it.

Allan Tierney, 60, was found guilty of burglary at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 7 and got 30 months.

He broke into the Pharmaceutical society's building in East Smithfield, near the Tower of London, on November 11 and snatched the chain from their heritage museum. The break in was later discovered at 7am.

Royal Pharmaceutical Society's building in East Smithfield, near Tower of London, that Tierney burgled. Picture: Google Royal Pharmaceutical Society's building in East Smithfield, near Tower of London, that Tierney burgled. Picture: Google

Tierney was identified from security camera footage and forensic investigations by the Met's Art and Antiques unit. He was arrested at his home in Walworth in south London six weeks after the break-in.

"The chain has a significant historical value to the society that's immeasurable," Det Con Sophie Hayes said. "But unfortunately it has not yet been recovered.

"Tierney was a determined burglar who specifically targeted a museum exhibit of great importance to the society."

Police are appealing to anyone who knows where the chain (pictured) might be or has any information to dial 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.