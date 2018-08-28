Burglar who broke into Whitechapel house jailed as police continue to hunt for accomplices

A burglar who was part of an armed gang that broke into a Whitechapel house in the middle of the night has been jailed for 11 years.

Huseyin Bolat, of Cunningham Road, Tottenham, was sentenced today (Tuesday) having been found guilty of aggravated burglary last month.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard how the 22-year-old was part of a group who forced entry to a house in Sidney Street at around 3.30am on July 27 last year.

The group, some of whom had knives, then threatened the occupants and stole items including a Rolex watch and jewellery.

Bolat and his accomplices were caught on CCTV installed in the property and he was arrested after being spotted by a police officer some days later.

But Det Con Michael Dixon, who led the investigation, said that Bolat’s sentencing did not mean it was closed and asked for the public’s help in identifying three other suspects.

He said: ““The case remains very much live and I want to speak to anyone who can provide any information that will help us catch the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.

“We are releasing three images of suspects taken from CCTV on the morning of the burglary - if you can identify any of those shown, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 859/27JUL18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.