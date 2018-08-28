Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Burglar who broke into Whitechapel house jailed as police continue to hunt for accomplices

PUBLISHED: 16:53 05 February 2019

Huseyin Bolat has been jailed for 11 years. Picture: Met Police

Huseyin Bolat has been jailed for 11 years. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A burglar who was part of an armed gang that broke into a Whitechapel house in the middle of the night has been jailed for 11 years.

Police would like to trace these three men. Picture: Met PolicePolice would like to trace these three men. Picture: Met Police

Huseyin Bolat, of Cunningham Road, Tottenham, was sentenced today (Tuesday) having been found guilty of aggravated burglary last month.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard how the 22-year-old was part of a group who forced entry to a house in Sidney Street at around 3.30am on July 27 last year.

The group, some of whom had knives, then threatened the occupants and stole items including a Rolex watch and jewellery.

Bolat and his accomplices were caught on CCTV installed in the property and he was arrested after being spotted by a police officer some days later.

But Det Con Michael Dixon, who led the investigation, said that Bolat’s sentencing did not mean it was closed and asked for the public’s help in identifying three other suspects.

He said: ““The case remains very much live and I want to speak to anyone who can provide any information that will help us catch the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.

“We are releasing three images of suspects taken from CCTV on the morning of the burglary - if you can identify any of those shown, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 859/27JUL18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police name woman found strangled in her flat in Poplar

The victim has been named as Linda Jane McArity. Picture: MPS

Man found dead after Stepney fire

A man was pronounced dead following a fire in Duckett Street, Stepney. Picture: Google Maps

Kinkao Korean closed down after mice infestation discovered by council

Kinkao Korean in Brick Lane. Pic: Submitted

Bishopsgate Goodsyard scheme plans change again - now include 450 homes

What the Bishopsgate Goodsyard development will look like. Pic: Hammerson and Ballymore

By-election candidate criticised for tweeting antisemitic video

Abjol Miah has apologised for shairng the clip. Picture: Rob Hoveman

Most Read

Police name woman found strangled in her flat in Poplar

The victim has been named as Linda Jane McArity. Picture: MPS

Man found dead after Stepney fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Kinkao Korean closed down after mice infestation discovered by council

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bishopsgate Goodsyard scheme plans change again - now include 450 homes

#includeImage($article, 225)

By-election candidate criticised for tweeting antisemitic video

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham’s Top Dec is a match for leaders Liverpool

Liverpool's Adam Lallana (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Big teams, big decisions! West Ham boss can’t believe Klopp has got away with it again

West Ham United's Michail Antonio scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Turley hints he wants longer Orient stay

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Late Billinghurst penalty sends East London through to final

East London celebrate reaching the final of the Essex Intermediate Cup (pic: East London RFC)

Armstrong proud of Spartans players and fans after pushing O’s close

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to beat a Blyth Spartans opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists