Search

Advanced search

Hunt for man after women sexually assaulted on buses

PUBLISHED: 10:06 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 01 October 2019

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Detectives investigating a series of sexual assaults on buses have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to.

The nine offences, which are being linked, took place between Thursday, July 4 and Wednesday, September 25.

They include one on board a 254 bus, which runs from Aldgate to Islington via Whitechapel and Bethnal Green.

You may also want to watch:

Other incidents have taken place on bus routes 38, 48, 279, 149 and 253, mainly between 7pm and 11pm.

The majority of women to be targeted were in their 20s, with the oldest victim aged 62. None were left with physical injuries but Det Con Teresa Moore said the women were "very upset and shocked".

She added: "We clearly need to find whoever is responsible for these assaults, and I would like to thank the women for coming forward to report them.

"It is imperative women in London should be able to board public transport without fear of being targeted."

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to call the roads and transport policing command on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Demand for action as Bethnal Green ‘partyhouse’ causes misery for the neighbours

Neighbours say their private car park was used to shoot a music video by people staying at the hotel. Picture: Submitted

Archaeologists explore Shakespearean-era Whitechapel playhouse site

An archaeologist holding part of a money pot found on site at the Boar's Head. Picture: MOLA

Bow comedian on mission to break silence over mental health after his mum’s suicide

Marcus Tisson turned to stand up comedy following the death of his parents, Margaret and Winston. Picture: Marcus Tisson

Jailed: Machete motorbike thug who attacked car passengers at Bow traffic lights

Machete thug Dominic Cummins, 21-year-old from Bow Common, jailed 8 years. Picture: Met Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Demand for action as Bethnal Green ‘partyhouse’ causes misery for the neighbours

Neighbours say their private car park was used to shoot a music video by people staying at the hotel. Picture: Submitted

Archaeologists explore Shakespearean-era Whitechapel playhouse site

An archaeologist holding part of a money pot found on site at the Boar's Head. Picture: MOLA

Bow comedian on mission to break silence over mental health after his mum’s suicide

Marcus Tisson turned to stand up comedy following the death of his parents, Margaret and Winston. Picture: Marcus Tisson

Jailed: Machete motorbike thug who attacked car passengers at Bow traffic lights

Machete thug Dominic Cummins, 21-year-old from Bow Common, jailed 8 years. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Lee Valley Lions secure first league point

Lee Valley Lions in action against Haringey Huskies (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Adoption agency for vulnerable children across east London launches in Havering

Adopt London East which will be led by Havering Council. Picture: Havering Council

Hunt for man after women sexually assaulted on buses

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Tens of thousands faced four-hour waits at Barts Health A&Es last year

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.

Embleton feels a weight has been lifted after decision to revert back to O’s assistant

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists