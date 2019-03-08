Hunt for man after women sexually assaulted on buses

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Detectives investigating a series of sexual assaults on buses have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to.

The nine offences, which are being linked, took place between Thursday, July 4 and Wednesday, September 25.

They include one on board a 254 bus, which runs from Aldgate to Islington via Whitechapel and Bethnal Green.

Other incidents have taken place on bus routes 38, 48, 279, 149 and 253, mainly between 7pm and 11pm.

The majority of women to be targeted were in their 20s, with the oldest victim aged 62. None were left with physical injuries but Det Con Teresa Moore said the women were "very upset and shocked".

She added: "We clearly need to find whoever is responsible for these assaults, and I would like to thank the women for coming forward to report them.

"It is imperative women in London should be able to board public transport without fear of being targeted."

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to call the roads and transport policing command on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.