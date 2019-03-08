Video

'Smile, you're on camera': Shark diver catches bike thieves red-handed in Canary Wharf

One of the bike theives caught on camera in Canary Wharf. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

A shark diver has said she has no regrets about confronting a pair of bike thieves she caught on camera.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman, who asked not to be named, was walking by the River Thames in Canary Riverside just afer 11am on May 19 when she saw two youths in hoodies snatching the sports bikes from a rack outside the Virgin Active gym.

The youngsters masked their faces and started stretching to make it look as if they were limbering up ready to exercise after the 42-year-old started chatting to them so they knew someone was watching.

One of the rascals cycled off straightaway but the second got aggressive cycling up to her and shouting, 'Shut the **** up', after the have-a-go hero started filming, telling them to smile because they were on camera.

The thug yelled, 'They aint catching me', when she told them the police were being called.

However, she didn't panic until he started coming nearer making her think he wanted to rob her.

But he took fright and rode off screaming the Feds (police) wouldn't catch him.

You may also want to watch:

According to the woman that part of Canary Wharf is becoming an anti-social behaviour hotspot.

"How safe does it feel? It doesn't," she said. "But if everybody was scared and no one did anything about it things will only get worse."

She added if law breakers feel they are being watched either through more CCTV or from the public then it would help reduce crime.

On confronting the two boys, she said: "I've been called brave and stupid. But I would do it again. One of the [bike] owners has the video now so if they want to take it to the police they have proof.

"Did I put myself in danger? I don't know. I don't know if they were carrying knives."

She is hoping the video, which has been shared widely on social media, will be seen by the boys' parents who she hopes will bring the pair to their senses.

Its also her belief that they live in the area.

"You wouldn't come from another part of London to steal a bike," she said.

If you have any information about bike thefts in Tower Hamlets you can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.