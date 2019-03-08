Trio accused of Canary Wharf DLR protest deny charges

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin Press Association Images

Three environmental activists accused of gluing themselves to a DLR train at Canary Wharf as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests have been remanded in custody.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cathy Eastburn, 51, Mark Ovland, 35, and Luke Watson, 29, appeared before magistrates this morning (Thursday) facing charges relating to a protest at the station yesterday (Wednesday).

The trio are thought to be the first people to be charged over the protests which have disrupted transport services across London and in towns and cities across the country.

Eastburn, in a grey sweatshirt with her blonde hair loose and Watson, wearing a black suit, are accused of climbing onto the carriage and glueing themselves to it, while Ovland, also in a grey sweatshirt, allegedly glued his hand to its side.

All three indicated a not guilty plea to obstructing trains or carriages on the railway by an unlawful act contrary to Section 36 of the Malicious Damage Act 1861.

If convicted, they could face up to two years in prison.

Eastburn, of Gerards Close in Lambeth, south London, Ovland, of Keinton Mandeville, Somerton, Somerset, and Watson, from Manuden in Essex, were denied bail by district judge Julia Newton at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.

The defendants will next appear at Blackfriars Crown Court on Thursday, May 16.