Appeal after Canary Wharf station assault
PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 March 2020
BTP
Police investigating an assault at Canary Wharf station have released CCTV footage of two women they would like to speak to.
A man is reported to have been punched to the floor as he approached the gate line at the Tube station.
Officers believe that the two women pictured may have information that may help the investigation into the incident, which happened at around 6.35am on Saturday, January 25.
Anyone who recognises them should text 61016 or call 0800 405040, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
In both cases, quote reference number 119 of 25/01/20.
