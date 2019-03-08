Search

Cannabis farm found in Bethnal Green house

PUBLISHED: 17:14 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:39 11 April 2019

A srtill from the video shows the sophisticated equipment and some of the plants. Pic: Tower Hamlets Police

Police have uncovered a cannabis factory after raiding a house in Bethnal Green.

Officers made the discovery at the property in Cephas Street this morning after acting on a tip-off.

Tower Hamlets Police uploaded a short video clip of their find on their Twitter page.

It shows the sophisticated equipment used to grow the class B drugs and a large quantity of the plants in a room in the house.

The property is currently being treated as a crime scene.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information can call officers on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

