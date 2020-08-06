Search

Police release CCTV images after man exposes himself to two girls on a bus

PUBLISHED: 12:08 06 August 2020

Police have released CCTV images after a man exposed himself to two girls on a bus. Picture: City of London Police

Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to after a stranger exposed himself to girls on a bus.

On Tuesday, June 22 at 4.28pm, two teenage girls boarded a route 8 bus at One New Change shopping centre in the City of London.

Shortly after sitting down on the upper deck, they were approached by a man who exposed himself and started masturbating in front of them.

The man had got the bus at 4.17pm at New Oxford Street.

He was sat on the lower deck towards the back of the bus when the girls boarded and followed them to the upper deck.

After the incident, he got off the bus at 4.49pm on Bethnal Green Road, at the junction of Pollard Row, Bethnal Green.

The man is described as white, of medium build, approximately 25-30 years old and was wearing a light blue bomber jacket with ‘LA’ on the left breast in red.

Police Constable Shaun Wraight, who is leading the investigation for the City of London Police, said: “This was a disgusting and vile act, targeting two young girls who were understandably shocked and scared by the incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information to assist us in identifying and catching this man as soon as possible, to prevent him from doing it again.”

Anyone with information should call 0207 601 2999, quoting 20000319345, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

