Woman in serious condition after Shadwell crash

The crash happened in Commercial Road. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash which left a woman in a serious condition in hospital.

The 26-year-old pedestrian was on Commercial Road, Shadwell at around 9.10am yesterday (Monday, February 17) when she was hit by a red Ford Mustang.

She was taken to the Royal London Hospital where she remains in a serious condition. Her family have been informed.

The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.

Officers investigating the incident - which took place between the junctions with Sutton Street and Devonport Street - are appealing for witnesses and people with dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or 020 8597 4874, quoting CAD 1771/17Feb20.