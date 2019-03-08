Community meeting will take place tomorrow following knife murder in Bow Common

A public meeting has been called to discuss community safety after one man was stabbed to death and another two were knifed in attacks in the borough over the bank holiday weekend.

The meeting has been organised by the Burdett Estate Mosque, Met Police, councillors and housing association Poplar Harca.

It follows the death of Alimuz Zaman, known as Alom, who was stabbed in a road by the estate in Bow Common as he went to buy food with his family on Sunday.

The 23-year-old collapsed outside a children's play centre in St Paul's Way at about 4.30pm.

Medics battled to save him but he later died in hospital. His death marks the 50th murder investigation launched by the Met this year.

Another man, aged 25, was stabbed during the attack and remains in hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Four men have been arrested.

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs said: "I'm appalled by the incident that took place on St Pauls Way. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. If anyone has any information please contact the police.

"We must support the families and share in grief but we must also learn and make our community stronger. Solving this needs the whole community to own our safety."

Another man was left fighting for his life after being attacked by a group of men allegedly armed with baseball bats in Globe Road, Bethnal Green, at about 5.10pm on Monday.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The public safety meeting is due to take place tomorrow from 6pm at the Prince's Trust building in St Paul's Way.