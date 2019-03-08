Couple arrested after Pc is assaulted at address in Mile End

Coborn Street in Mile End... police called to an address. Picture: Google Google

A couple were arrested at Mile End late last night after police were called to a disturbance reported at a house in Coburn Street.

The arrests follow an alleged assault on a police officer at the address, Scotland Yard confirmed today.

Neighbours reported hearing “hysterical screaming” from a woman.

“You could hear a man trying to calm her down, but she wouldn’t stop,” a neighbour told the East London Advertiser.

“About four or five police cars arrived after a few minutes. Officers sprinted into the house. An ambulance also turned up.

“There were a lot of neighbours out on the street in their bare feet watching.”

Police arrived in the quiet turning off Coborn Road, near the Morgan Arms pub, at around 10pm “following concerns for the welfare of an occupant”.

They spoke to a man and woman who were subsequently arrested after an officer was alleged to have been assaulted, according to Scotland Yard. Police are continuing investigations into the incident.