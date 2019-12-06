Woman detective in east London gets court restraining order for harassing man

Harassment allegations against Met Police officer made over two-and-a-half years, Scotland Yard admits. Picture: Met Police MPS

A woman police officer serving in east London has been sentenced for harassing a male victim.

Debra Mackrell, a trainee detective constable attached to the Met's Central East Command covering Tower Hamlets and Hackney boroughs, was issued with a restraining order and given a 12-month conditional discharge when she appeared at Inner London Crown Court on December 4.

Temporary Det Con Mackrell was found guilty at her trial in September, but was acquitted of a charge of stalking.

She was arrested in the summer of 2017 on allegations "related to a male victim" made over a period of two-and-a-half years, according to Scotland Yard.

The officer remains on restricted duties, which is being reviewed by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards now that criminal proceedings have been completed.