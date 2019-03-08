Search

Advanced search

Revealed: Where the 1,132 crashes happened in Tower Hamlets last year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 October 2019

Bethnal Green Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

Bethnal Green Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The most dangerous roads and junctions in Tower Hamlets have been revealed thanks to figures showing the location of every crash last year.

According to Department for Transport data, which was released on Tuesday and covers crashes reported to police during 2018, the number of incidents in Tower Hamlets rose from 1,121 in 2017 to 1,132 in 2018.

A significant number of crashes were recorded along Mile End Road and Commercial Road, especially in the Whitechapel section of both roads. The A12 junctions in Bow and Poplar also featured highly.

Other locations includ the junction of Bethnal Green Road and Cambridge Heath Road, and the junction of Mile End Road and Burdett Road.

Of the 1,132 crashes recorded last year, two were fatal, 155 were serious and 975 recorded as slight.

The number of crashes on the borough's roads has risen annually since 2014, when there were 1,044 incidents recorded.

Most Read

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

Solicitor admits committing housing fraud while he was a Tower Hamlets councillor

Muhammad Harun served just seven months as a councillor before being suspended. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Brothel raids: Couple from Poplar held on suspicion of human trafficking

Police Colchester HQ... where raids were co-ordinated on suspected brothels. Picture: Google

Rugby: Saracens Mako may get England call

England's Mako Vunipola during the training session at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

Harmer collects cricket writers’ club award

Simon Harmer of Essex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

Most Read

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

Solicitor admits committing housing fraud while he was a Tower Hamlets councillor

Muhammad Harun served just seven months as a councillor before being suspended. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Brothel raids: Couple from Poplar held on suspicion of human trafficking

Police Colchester HQ... where raids were co-ordinated on suspected brothels. Picture: Google

Rugby: Saracens Mako may get England call

England's Mako Vunipola during the training session at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

Harmer collects cricket writers’ club award

Simon Harmer of Essex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Revealed: Where the 1,132 crashes happened in Tower Hamlets last year

Bethnal Green Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

BBL Cup: London City Royals 92 London Lions 77

Brandon Peel on the ball for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal 2 West Essex 4

Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Redbridge (pic Tim Edwards)

Opinion: Lack of funds for children with special needs is a scandal

Bethnal Green & Bow MP Rushanara Ali, is says the government is failing SEND services.

Advertiser letters: Microchipping cats, council meeting protest and missing benefits

Cat Protection are trying campaigning for compulsory pet cat microchipping. Picture: PA IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists