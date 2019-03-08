Revealed: Where the 1,132 crashes happened in Tower Hamlets last year

Bethnal Green Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

The most dangerous roads and junctions in Tower Hamlets have been revealed thanks to figures showing the location of every crash last year.

According to Department for Transport data, which was released on Tuesday and covers crashes reported to police during 2018, the number of incidents in Tower Hamlets rose from 1,121 in 2017 to 1,132 in 2018.

A significant number of crashes were recorded along Mile End Road and Commercial Road, especially in the Whitechapel section of both roads. The A12 junctions in Bow and Poplar also featured highly.

Other locations includ the junction of Bethnal Green Road and Cambridge Heath Road, and the junction of Mile End Road and Burdett Road.

Of the 1,132 crashes recorded last year, two were fatal, 155 were serious and 975 recorded as slight.

The number of crashes on the borough's roads has risen annually since 2014, when there were 1,044 incidents recorded.