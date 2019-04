Man stabbed in Crisp Street Market

Police and paramedics at the Crisp Street Market stabbing. Picture: @999London. @999London

A man has been stabbed in Crisp Street Market in Poplar. He was taken to hospital, but his wounds are not though to be life-threatening.

Police were called just before 2pm on Wednesday to reports that a man had been attacked at the market.

The victim, who is in his 30s, had a chest wound and cut on his arm.

Officers are investigating and a search is underway to find any suspects.