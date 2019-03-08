Search

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after cyclist dragged under car in Poplar

PUBLISHED: 19:17 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:17 10 September 2019

Police are investigating a collision between a car and a cyclist. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Police are investigating a collision between a car and a cyclist. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

PA/Press Association Images

A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident on Monday in which a teenager appeared to be deliberately dragged under a car.

The 16-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, September 10. He has been taken to an east London police station for questioning.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the fail to stop collision in Poplar.

Officers were called to Poplar High Street junction with Bazely Street at 7pm on Monday, September 9, following reports of a collision.

Police and London Ambulance Service attended and found a car had been in collision with a male cyclist.

You may also want to watch:

The cyclist, aged 17, was taken to hospital, initially in a critical condition. His injuries have now been assessed as life-changing.

The driver of the car, a maroon Ford Focus, fled the scene. Efforts to trace them continue. No arrests have been made.

Det Sgt Lauren Brady, of Central East Command Unit, said: "This is being treated as a grievous bodily harm with intent investigation.

"We believe the victim was deliberately targeted and was dragged a significant distance underneath the vehicle.

"I know there were a number of witnesses and anyone who hasn't contacted police, or people with any dash-cam footage, are asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6546/09Sep.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

