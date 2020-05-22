Detective constable sacked without notice after restraining order for harassment

A police detective constable has been dismissed without notice after being handed a restraining order for harassment.

DC Debra Mackrell of the Met’s central east command unit, which includes Tower Hamlets, was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct after a special case hearing.

The hearing concluded this amounted to gross misconduct.

Mackrell was found guilty of harassment at Inner London Crown Court on September 24 last year.

She was found not guilty of stalking following the trial, which began on September 16.

On December 4, she was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and issued with a restraining order.

Mackrell was arrested in June 2017 and charged in December 2018.

The allegations were made between October 2016 and March 2019 and related to one male.