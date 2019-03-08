Detectives make Bethnal Green arrest as part of major operation tackling violence and organised drug lines

Police have arrested 13 people as part of a major operation.

Detectives from the Met’s Trident and Area Crime Command have arrested 13 people, including someone from Harold Hill, and seized more than £120,000 worth of assets as part of ongoing operation to tackle violence and organised drug lines.

Earlier this morning, Wednesday, April 17, detectives carried out warrants at 18 different addresses in east London, Reading and Feltham.

As a result of the warrants, which were carried out as part of Operation Helicoif, vast quantities of Class A drugs, high value vehicles with a value of more than £120,000, imitation firearms and offensive weapons were also seized.

Twelve men and one woman were arrested for offences including conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to rob, possession of offensive weapons, theft of motor vehicles, handling stolen goods and fraud.

They have been taken into custody where they remain at this time.

One person was arrested this morning at an address in Whiston Road, Bethnal Green.

Arrests were also made at:

- Callington Road, Reading, RG2,

- Penshurst Road, E9,

- Aberdeen Road, N18,

- Ryon Crescent, E9,

- Chippenham Road, RM3,

- Elmwood Avenue, Feltham, TW13,

- Templecombe Road, E9,

- Iveagh Close, E9,

- Haberdasher Street, N1,

- Whiston Road, E2,

- Harrowgate Road, E9,

- Templecombe, E9,

- Kingshold Road, E9,

- Victoria Park Road, E9,

- Ainsworth Road, E9,

- Palentine Road, E9,

- Barge Walk, SE10,

- Foxley Close, E8,

Det Insp Dave Williams, from the Met's Trident and Area Crime Command, said: “Today's warrants are part of an ongoing operation and commitment to target county lines across north and east London and the associated violence that is intrinsically linked to it.

“Operations like this are vital in disrupting criminal activity, suppressing violent crime and ensuring the safety of local communities.

“We (the Met) are 100per cent committed to arresting and prosecuting those who peddle drugs, exploit young and vulnerable people, and those involved in criminality in all forms.”

Det Sup Claire Crawley, from the Central East Basic Command Unit where a number of the raids were conducted, added: “We are aware of the concerns that members of the local community have in relation to the supply of drugs and I hope that today's activities show that we are acting on them and committed to tackling drug dealing.

“Members of the local community are our eyes and ears on the ground, and we will do all we can to act on the information that is provided to us.

“The continued support of our local residents is essential to achieve these results and I would like to thank those in our community for providing us with ongoing support.

“We want to hear from anyone and everyone who might have information on crime, and if you don't feel comfortable telling us, then please call the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“They will not ask for your name and cannot trace your call.

“Everything you tell them is 100 per cent anonymous.”

To call Crimestoppers, call 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Young people can visit their youth website Fearless for advice and to pass on information anonymously.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want to assistance yourself, then you can visit knifefree.co.uk or london.gov.uk/content/london-needs-you-alive.