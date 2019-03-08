Search

Three deny obstructing DLR in Extinction Rebellion protest

PUBLISHED: 13:41 16 May 2019

The trio are accused of gluing themselves to a DLR train. Picture: Ken Mears

The trio are accused of gluing themselves to a DLR train. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Three people have denied obstructing a railway by gluing themselves to trains at Canary Wharf station.

Cathy Eastburn, 51, Mark Ovland, 35, and Luke Watson, 29, were charged after a protest halted Docklands Light Railway services on Wednesday, April 17.

All three denied the allegations during a hearing at Blackfriars Crown Court today (Thursday).

Ovland, of Keinton Mandeville, Somerton, Somerset; Watson, of Manuden in Essex, and Eastburn, of Gerards Close in Lambeth, were bailed ahead of a trial.

A trial date was not set but judge Alexander Milne QC told the three defendants they must attend another hearing on Friday. May 31 at Inner London Crown Court.

The demonstration took place during two weeks of protests organised by Extinction Rebellion as it urged the Government to declare a climate emergency and reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2025.

Watson, who appeared in a dark suit, and Eastburn, who wore a patterned T-shirt and jeans, are both accused of "climbing on to the top of a train carriage and gluing their hands to the roof", the indictment said.

Bearded Ovland, who wore a green T-shirt and khaki trousers, "glued his hand to the side of a train carriage", it is alleged.

