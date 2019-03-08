Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police arrest five suspects in drugs operations using Tower Hamlets Council CCTV street cameras

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 May 2019

More drugs arrests using Tower Hamlets Council’s CCTV camera network. Picture: LBTH

More drugs arrests using Tower Hamlets Council's CCTV camera network. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

Police have carried out more drugs operations using Tower Hamlets Council's CCTV network of cameras in an ongoing war on street dealers.

CCTV captures three incidents in just 48 hours in Spitalfields and Whitechapel. Picture: LBTHCCTV captures three incidents in just 48 hours in Spitalfields and Whitechapel. Picture: LBTH

Staff at the council's monitoring centre on the Isle of Dogs alerted police to three cars which were spotted being involved in suspected drug deals at the weekend, it has emerged.

All three incidents were within just 24 hours of each other and all in and around Spitalfields and Whitechapel, areas plagued by drug dealing on the streets, with two separate operations carried out on Saturday alone.

"The cameras are responsible for two arrests each day on average," an officer involved in the operations told the East London Advertiser.

"The control centre operates 24 hours a day, every day of the year, and is also used for back-up and evidence on a continual basis."

Gauntlet thrown down by police and local authority in war on street drug dealers. Picture: Kois MiahGauntlet thrown down by police and local authority in war on street drug dealers. Picture: Kois Miah

The monitoring staff spotted a silver Mercedes at 4pm on Saturday suspected to be dealing drugs in Spital Street, which then drove towards Commercial Street, turned back into Hanbury Street and stopped in Casson Street where a second deal was said to have been witnessed.

You may also want to watch:

The car then headed towards Vallance Road where a third deal was believed to be witnessed before it drove onto Whitechapel Road, when a passenger was seen getting out and hurrying to the A&E at the Royal London Hospital.

The vehicle was stopped and officers detained a man and seized a quantity of cash. Three people were arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs.

Cameras lead to average two arrests a day with control centre operating round-the-clock 365 days a year. Picture: LBTHCameras lead to average two arrests a day with control centre operating round-the-clock 365 days a year. Picture: LBTH

Camera monitors three hours earlier had spotted a Peugeot apparently 'dealing' in Lomas Street. The description was circulated and police caught up with it heading towards Whitechapel Road where it was stopped opposite Booth House. One man was arrested for "breaching bail conditions".

The arrests follow an operation 24 hours earlier when CCTV staff spotted a blue Ford suspected of drug dealing. The car was followed towards Commercial Street where a suspect drug user was seen running up to it in Lamb street, opposite Spitalfields Market.

Police followed it to Fieldgate Street, off Whitechapel Road—where it sped away. The vehicle was eventually stopped by traffic police in Backchurch Lane where the driver was arrested after failing a roadside drugs test.

Police carried out two similar arrests in January using the council's CCTV monitoring.

Staff spotted a car in Bethnal Green Road that had been "known for drug dealing" back in October. The vehicle had 11 outstanding parking tickets and was also "of interest to bailiffs" and was taken to the car pound. A second car was spotted in a suspected drugs deal which was stopped in Valance Road, where two people were arrested and the vehicle seized.

Most Read

Chelsea ex-midfielder Ambrose kicks in to save Bethnal Green’s historic Raine’s Foundation school

Ex-Chelsea player Micky Ambrose... fighting to save Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Shopkeeper caught in ‘Bazar’ police sting in Limehouse selling knife to minor

Foster carer Kim Beard. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Murder charge: Man in court after Linda McArity was found dead in Poplar tower block

Man in court charged with Linda McArity's murder in Poplar. Picture: Google

Meet the woman who’s become a mum to more than 30 young people

Foster carer Kim Beard. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Most Read

Chelsea ex-midfielder Ambrose kicks in to save Bethnal Green’s historic Raine’s Foundation school

Ex-Chelsea player Micky Ambrose... fighting to save Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Shopkeeper caught in ‘Bazar’ police sting in Limehouse selling knife to minor

Foster carer Kim Beard. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Murder charge: Man in court after Linda McArity was found dead in Poplar tower block

Man in court charged with Linda McArity's murder in Poplar. Picture: Google

Meet the woman who’s become a mum to more than 30 young people

Foster carer Kim Beard. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Embleton insists O’s visit Wembley ‘meaning business’ after past disappointments

Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

Three deny obstructing DLR in Extinction Rebellion protest

The trio are accused of gluing themselves to a DLR train. Picture: Ken Mears

Police raids close down drug dens in Bow and Mile End with arrests and evictions

4am drug raids in Bow and Mile End. Picture: Met Police

Floating ‘flix’ coming to the big screen at St Katharine Docks by Tower of London

Big Screen movies on a floating pontoon near you. Picrture: St Katharine Docks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists