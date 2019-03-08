Drug dealers from Stepney jailed after crashing car during police pursuit

Frankie Grant-Kendall, left, and Nahian Ahmed, both from Stepney, were caught following a police chase. Pictures: Kent Police Archant

Two drug dealers from Stepney, who were caught following a police pursuit in Kent, have been jailed.

Frankie Grant-Kendall, 20, and Nahian Ahmed, 21, were detained following a chase in Chatham town centre, after officers on patrol became suspicious of the car they were travelling in.

Maidstone Crown Court heard that at around 11am on March 25 this year Kent Police officers on patrol became suspicious of a dark Ford Fiesta, which they recognised from intelligence reports suggesting it was involved in drug dealing.

Despite being requested to stop, the vehicle - which was being driven by Grant-Kendall - accelerated away and ignored a red traffic light before turning left onto Luton Road.

It then drove the wrong way around a traffic island and collided with an oncoming car.

Pursuing officers were able to quickly box in the car but as they moved to detain those in the Fiesta, Grant-Kendall was seen swallowing a package.

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and also received medical treatment. Ahmed, a front seat passenger, was detained alongside him.

Messages found on mobile phones seized from both defendants revealed they were actively involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin across Medway.

Grant-Kendall, of Westport Street, Stepney, admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and dangerous driving. He was jailed on November 12 for two and a half years imprisonment for the Kent offences, and a further two and a half years for an unrelated offence committed in London. His car was also forfeited.

Ahmed, of Chudleigh Street, Stepney, denied being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine but was found guilty following a trial.

He was jailed on November 8 for three years and four months.

Following sentencing, Det Con Terry Hanlon, Kent Police's investigating officer for the case, said: "Both defendants travelled to Medway for the sole purpose of supplying crack cocaine.

"Grant-Kendall's bad character is further evidenced by his willingness to endanger other road users in an attempt to evade justice.

"This case should serve as a reminder to anyone seeking to supply drugs in Medway, or anywhere else in Kent, that we have officers on regular patrols who will not hesitate to apprehend anyone they suspect is supplying drugs."