Man arrested for drug possession after police pursuit involving helicopter
PUBLISHED: 09:50 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 29 August 2019
A man was arrested following a police pursuit that saw officers call in a helicopter over the Isle of Dogs last night.
A police spokesman said the arrest was for possession of drugs with intent to supply.
The pursuit began in the EC2 postcode at 10.11pm when a man riding a moped failed to stop for police.
He was pursued towards the Isle of Dogs before he abandoned the vehicle at 10.23pm and was arrested in the Manchester Road area.
A witness said there was a heavy police presence on Manchester Road around that time.