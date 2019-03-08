Video

Man arrested for drug possession after police pursuit involving helicopter

Police on Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs around the time of the arrest. Picture: Az Miah Archant

A man was arrested following a police pursuit that saw officers call in a helicopter over the Isle of Dogs last night.

A police spokesman said the arrest was for possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The pursuit began in the EC2 postcode at 10.11pm when a man riding a moped failed to stop for police.

He was pursued towards the Isle of Dogs before he abandoned the vehicle at 10.23pm and was arrested in the Manchester Road area.

A witness said there was a heavy police presence on Manchester Road around that time.