Search

Advanced search

Video

Man arrested for drug possession after police pursuit involving helicopter

PUBLISHED: 09:50 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 29 August 2019

Police on Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs around the time of the arrest. Picture: Az Miah

Police on Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs around the time of the arrest. Picture: Az Miah

Archant

A man was arrested following a police pursuit that saw officers call in a helicopter over the Isle of Dogs last night.

A police spokesman said the arrest was for possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The pursuit began in the EC2 postcode at 10.11pm when a man riding a moped failed to stop for police.

He was pursued towards the Isle of Dogs before he abandoned the vehicle at 10.23pm and was arrested in the Manchester Road area.

A witness said there was a heavy police presence on Manchester Road around that time.

Most Read

‘He will be sorely missed’: Tributes to Stepney man killed in car crash

Daniel Rowland, from Stepney, was killed in a car crash in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Scandal-hit council service back in the spotlight as former investigator reveals extent of alleged corruption

Council documents went

Man arrested for drug possession after police pursuit involving helicopter

Police on Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs around the time of the arrest. Picture: Az Miah

Poplar MP Jim Fitzpatrick rails against Corbyn and backs ‘no confidence’ vote to stop Boris Johnson

MP Jim Fitzpatrick's fury over no-deal Brexit crash out. Picture: Dan McCurry

Ringleaders of organised crime network from South Woodford and Bethnal Green jailed

Niaz Mohammad and Afiqur Chowdhury. Pictures: Met Police

Most Read

‘He will be sorely missed’: Tributes to Stepney man killed in car crash

Daniel Rowland, from Stepney, was killed in a car crash in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Scandal-hit council service back in the spotlight as former investigator reveals extent of alleged corruption

Council documents went

Man arrested for drug possession after police pursuit involving helicopter

Police on Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs around the time of the arrest. Picture: Az Miah

Poplar MP Jim Fitzpatrick rails against Corbyn and backs ‘no confidence’ vote to stop Boris Johnson

MP Jim Fitzpatrick's fury over no-deal Brexit crash out. Picture: Dan McCurry

Ringleaders of organised crime network from South Woodford and Bethnal Green jailed

Niaz Mohammad and Afiqur Chowdhury. Pictures: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Carabao Cup: Contrasting ties for London rivals

The Carabao Cup on display during the 2019/20 EFL season launch (pic Barrington Coombs/PA)

T20: Lawrence looking to lead Essex into last eight

Daniel Lawrence of Essex hits six runs whilst batting during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

Man arrested for drug possession after police pursuit involving helicopter

Police on Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs around the time of the arrest. Picture: Az Miah

Police appeal to find Hackney man alleged to have imitated cop in London Fields and Bethnal Green Road robberies

Christopher Griffiths. Picture: Met Police

NHS ‘eligibility’ tests for Brexit puts strain on emergencies, Tower Hamlets GPs warn

Hospitals told to prepare for Brexit with 'eligibility' checks on EU citizens before treatment. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists